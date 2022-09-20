PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Now is a good time for men to get the latest information about prostate health and disease, and the most effective treatments currently available for prostate cancer. Urology of Virginia PLLC is hosting a men’s health summit Saturday, September 24 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Joshua Langston, Urology of Virginia’s chief medical officer, joined us with the details.

The 2022 Men’s Health Summit

Urology of Virginia

Saturday September 24, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center

Call (757) 457-5100 or visit urologyofva.net to RSVP.

