PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. This Saturday, Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute is hosting a free Prostate Cancer and Men’s Health Fair. Tiffany Velez Rodgers joined HRS with the details.

Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute

Prostate Cancer and Men’s Health Fair

Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon

40 Enterprise Parkway in Hampton

huptimenshealthfair.com

757-251-6800

