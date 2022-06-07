PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For families with children in Western Tidewater, one organization offers numerous programs that can make a difference in your life.

Mary Faison with The Children’s Center joined us with useful information about programs offered for children and families, including Early Head Start, Head Start, Early Intervention, and Educational Childcare.

The Children’s Center

Located in Franklin – Suffolk – Isle of Wight – Southampton

childrenscenterva.com

(757) 562-6806

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Children’s Center.