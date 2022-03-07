Professional Concert Band of Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Thanks to COVID, Tidewater Winds concerts were stalled in the city of Norfolk all of 2021. Now the band is working extra hard to make up for the lost time. Tidewater Winds is launching a Spring Concert and will include sneak peeks of what’s to come this summer! Executive Director, Michael Williams, joined us on HRS with today’s ‘Community Connection.’

Tidewater Winds Spring Concert Sunday, March 13, 2022, 7:30 .pm. – 9:30 p.m.

Norfolk Collegiate Theatre 7336 Granby Street Norfolk, VA

