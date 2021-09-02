Proactive Pathogen Defense

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Perry Austin and Kim James with Quality of Breath joined HRS with information about technology that proactively eliminates bacteria, mold, fungus and viruses in the air and on surfaces.

This is including the flu, common cold, and the virus that causes COVID-19.

To learn more about the various devices available with ActivePure Technology, get in touch with Quality of Breath by phone at 757-477-2504 or online at aspvollara.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Quality of Breath.