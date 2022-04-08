PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Old Dominion football team is wrapping up spring football drills Saturday with the Priority Charity Bowl ODU Spring Game! The game is free and open to the public.

The Senior Associate Athletic Director, Jason Chandler, joined HRS with all the details.

The Priority Charity Bowl ODU Spring Game is this Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m.

