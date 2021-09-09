Priority Automotive helps Clear the Shelters

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Helping families and pets come together is a cause very close to the hearts with our Clear the Shelters partners at Priority Automotive.

General Manager James Church joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with some great news for anyone who is looking to adopt a new furry member to the family.

Thank you to Priority Automotive for partnering with WAVY-TV 10 to help Clear the Shelters.
You can find Priority Automotive locations across Hampton Roads and online at PriorityAuto.com

