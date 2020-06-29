Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm

Prioritizing Your Primary Care

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Many people put off going to the doctor for routine check-ups during the shelter in place orders, but now is the time to get back on track for good health. We talked to Dr. Ohad Sheffy from TPMG about the importance of primary medical care.

Dr. Ohad Sheffy with TPMG
You can find Dr. Sheffy at TPMG Harbour Breeze Family Practice in Suffolk
(757) 538-7275
Visit MYTPMG.com to find a provider near you
You can also connect on Facebook @tidewaterphysicians

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***