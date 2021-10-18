Preventative Health Fair

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- As it starts to get colder outside, now is a great time for a regular checkup because living a longer and healthier life starts with prevention. President and CEO Alonzo Bell of 100 Black Men of the Virginia Peninsula joined us to tell us about a special event this Saturday to help you take the upper hand on your health.

Mark your calendar for “A Community Conversation: Diabetes, Obesity, Heart Disease, Hypertension” that will take place this Saturday, October 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the YH Thomas Community Center on 1300 Thomas Street in Hampton. For more information call (757) 726-7027, visit 100blackmenVa.org or find them on social media @100BlackMenVa.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 100 Black Men of The Virginia Peninsula.

