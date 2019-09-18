Preparing For Your Career And Your Life!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are concerned about childcare or financial aid, Bryant & Stratton College is ready to remove many of the barriers to higher education for folks returning to the classroom at any stage of life.

Learn more about the Career Life Prep Program and rapid registration days for the fall 2019 semester at Bryant & Stratton College!

Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach.

Visit BryantStratton.edu or call (866) 873-6936

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bryant & Stratton.