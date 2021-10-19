Preparing For Holiday Shipping

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday season is right around the corner and this season, online sales and deliveries could increase beyond last year’s record-setting volume. Jenny Robertson from FedEx joined us on HRS to help get us ready and prepare for the busy shipping and shopping season ahead.

