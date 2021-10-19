Preparing For Holiday Shipping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Tuesday.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state are down with 1,374 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.

Current hospitalizations are also down compared to the previous week with 1,896 patients hospitalized in North Carolina due to the virus. So far, COVID-19 has taken 17,575 lives in North Carolina.