Prepare For a Career in Health Care

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you know you want to work in this fast-growing field, but can’t decide between patient care, or one of the many supportive and administrative roles in the industry, Bryant & Stratton can help you decide, and then prepare. Today Market Campus Director Jeff Thorud explained how student support starts before enrollment and continues through job placement and continuing education requirements.

.
Bryant & Stratton College
Hampton and Virginia Beach
“Financing your Education” Virtual Open House Tuesday, April 6th 5 pm to 7 pm
SPRING 2021 Semester begins Wednesday, May 5th
Call (866) 873-6936 or visit BRYANTSTRATTON.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***