PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The heating season is here! It’s important to remember that when we crank up the heat, we’re also cranking up household energy usage and expenses. Virginia Natural Gas Public Relations Manager, Rick DelaHaya, joined us on HRS with advice to help us prepare for the colder months.

Reach out to Virginia Natural Gas for more information about Virginia Natural Gas energy assistance programs, budget payment plans, and energy efficiency programs visit VirginiaNaturalGas.com. You can also connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and NextDoor. LI-HEAP energy assistance enrollment period is open and runs through November 11th.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Natural Gas