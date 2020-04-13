Live Now
Northam holding coronavirus press conference

Premiere Car Care

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Does your car have a dent, rust or need new paint? Dale Blankenship from Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting center in Hampton joined us with some sound advice that can have your car looking brand new!

Maaco Collison Repair and Auto Painting Center
827 W Pembroke Ave
Hampton
(757) 723-0765
Maaco.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Maaco Collison Repair and Auto Painting Center.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories