PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY)- Pregnant with a Purpose 2021 is a community outreach event showering some amazing and well-deserved single mamas in Hampton Roads with ‘Gifts of Love”. Codeswitch Ministries is hosting a free community baby shower for expecting and single mothers this weekend!

This event will be held Saturday, October 23rd at Freedom Life Church in Hampton. For more information about information and registration, you can visit codeswitchministries.com