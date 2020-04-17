Pregnant in a Pandemic? Reassurance for Those Anxiously Awaiting

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dr. Jeffrey Morrison from TPMG Obstetrics and Gynecology says your hospital birth plan can still go as planned, even in the middle of a pandemic. Today, he updated families on the measures being taken in labor and delivery units across Hampton Roads to keep mothers, babies and those who care as safe as possible.

TPMG Obstetrics and Gynecology
Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg
(757) 223-9794
MyTPMG.com
Facebook @tidewaterphysicians

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG Obstetrics and Gynecology.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories