Pregnant in a Pandemic? Reassurance for Those Anxiously Awaiting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dr. Jeffrey Morrison from TPMG Obstetrics and Gynecology says your hospital birth plan can still go as planned, even in the middle of a pandemic. Today, he updated families on the measures being taken in labor and delivery units across Hampton Roads to keep mothers, babies and those who care as safe as possible.

TPMG Obstetrics and Gynecology

Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg

(757) 223-9794

MyTPMG.com

Facebook @tidewaterphysicians

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG Obstetrics and Gynecology.

More From HRS!