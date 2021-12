PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This time of year calls for helping hands in all categories from food, clothing, toys, and more. That’s where Your Wellness Inc. comes into lending a helping hand to Hampton Roads and they need your help, too! Owner and Event Organzier, Deborah Harris, joined us on HRS to explain the need and mission of her non-profit.

Your Wellness Inc.

Pre-Holiday Giveaway for the needy

December 11 from 10am to 2pm

To register or donate email yourwellnessinc@gmail.com