PPS Spring Instructional Fair

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Public Schools is looking for teachers and instructional assistants and they’re hosting a special job fair this Saturday. Jessica Duren is the Executive Director of Human Resources at Portsmouth Public Schools and she joined us with all the details.

Portsmouth Public Schools
Spring Job Fair
This Saturday – 9 a.m. to noon
IC Norcom High School
1801 London Blvd.
Portsmouth

For information and registration, call (757) 393-8751 or visit PPSK12.us
You can also connect on Facebook: HRPPS

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Portsmouth Public Schools.

MORE FROM HRS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories