PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Public Schools is looking for teachers and instructional assistants and they’re hosting a special job fair this Saturday. Jessica Duren is the Executive Director of Human Resources at Portsmouth Public Schools and she joined us with all the details.
Portsmouth Public Schools
Spring Job Fair
This Saturday – 9 a.m. to noon
IC Norcom High School
1801 London Blvd.
Portsmouth
For information and registration, call (757) 393-8751 or visit PPSK12.us
You can also connect on Facebook: HRPPS
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Portsmouth Public Schools.
MORE FROM HRS
- PPS Spring Instructional Fair
- Pet Pal of the Week: Tyson
- Show And Tell: The Enchanting Ehru
- Foundation and Basement Inspections
- Audience: 13th Annual Fur Ball