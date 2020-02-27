PPS Spring Instructional Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Public Schools is looking for teachers and instructional assistants and they’re hosting a special job fair this Saturday. Jessica Duren is the Executive Director of Human Resources at Portsmouth Public Schools and she joined us with all the details.

Portsmouth Public Schools

Spring Job Fair

This Saturday – 9 a.m. to noon

IC Norcom High School

1801 London Blvd.

Portsmouth



For information and registration, call (757) 393-8751 or visit PPSK12.us

You can also connect on Facebook: HRPPS

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Portsmouth Public Schools.

