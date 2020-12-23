Powering Your Holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you need a power source to make your holidays merry and bright, you can find what you need at Batteries Plus Bulbs. Batteries Plus Bulbs franchise owner, Rob Weghorst joined us with details about the business and why it’s so important to be a part of a great cause like Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia.
Batteries Plus Bulbs
Seven Hampton Roads locations
Find them online at BatteriesPlus.com or call (800) 677-8278
You can also connect on social media @batteriesplus
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Batteries Plus Bulbs.