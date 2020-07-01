Power to the Pool!

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Before you jump into pool parties with both feet, make sure the filtration system, lights, and anything else that requires electricity is installed correctly and safely. Today, Daniel Smith from Asbury Electric joined us with important reminders about in-ground pools and the above-ground pools that are popping up everywhere.

Asbury Electric
Providing licensed electrical service in Hampton Roads, Williamsburg, and the Northern Neck.
