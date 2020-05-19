PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether it’s the force of a hurricane or gusts from a Nor’Easter, losing power doesn’t have to mean losing the contents of your refrigerator, or any of the comforts of home. Today Trey Nipper explained the many generator options homeowners and businesses can use to bring in backup.
Nipper Electric Inc.
(757) 755-VOLT
NipperElectric.Com
Facebook @NipperElectric
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Nipper Electric, Inc.
More From HRS!
- Life Is Better With Toppings!
- Power Through Any Storm Season With Nipper Electric Generators
- Celebrating the Class of 2020 – May 19
- Comprehensive Orthopaedic Care
- Celebrating the Class of 2020 – May 18