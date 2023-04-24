PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Jodi Moore, owner of Sweetwater Cuisine and executive director of Daniel’s Grace, joins us in the kitchen to make an easy pot roast meal that can evolve into several different leftover options.

On Tuesday, April 25, Daniel’s Grace and Vanguard Landing are hosting two events for Give Local 757 Day to raise money to help families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Stop by for a charity yard sale from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and a Swing By Soiree from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

You’re encouraged to give $10 or as much as you can that day: GiveLocal757.org. It’s all going to a great cause. Learn more about Daniel’s Grace at their website: Danielsgrace.org.

Sweetwater Cuisine

4216 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Suite 140, Virginia Beach

757-403-7073

SweetWaterCuisine.com

