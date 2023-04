PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today on HRS we got to chat with art curator, Gayle Paul, about the events and exhibits at the Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center. Their current art exhibit, “I Am Man,” is running through May 27th.

You can visit them at 400 High St. in Portsmouth, go to their website portsmouthartcenter.com, or call them at 757-393-8543.

