Portsmouth Public Schools Offers Support for Parents and Students

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virtual learning combined with anxiety over our health, finances, and the future has created a level of stress many households have never endured before. Today, Portsmouth Public School Counseling Coordinator Lorraine Schlichte and School Counselor Marcellus Harris shared details of the “Here To Help” program so no family feels forgotten.

To find more information and resources visit PPSK12.us/HERETOHELP

You can also call your Portsmouth Public School or Center and connect on social media.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Portsmouth Public Schools