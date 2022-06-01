PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – June is Pride Month and cities across Hampton Roads are throwing family-friendly events. This Saturday, the first-ever “Portsmouth Pride Fest” is coming to festival park. Event organizer Bracey Parr tells us about the fest in this week’s Community Connection.

Portsmouth Pride Fest is Saturday, June 4, at Festival Park, next to Atlantic-Union Bank Pavilion, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Get all the details and find out how you can sponsor or volunteer by going to portsmouthprideva.com.