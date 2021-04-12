Portsmouth Alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., set to host virtual physical and mental health forum

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY)– On Saturday, The Portsmouth Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host a Physical and Mental Health Virtual Forum entitled Stepping into Wellness in 2021.

The event will cover several topics including information about the COVID-19 vaccine, Alzheimer’s Disease, and exploring the role anxiety and depression plays on our mental health during the pandemic.

WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis sat down with Chapter President Lisa Downey-Hood and event organizer Kimberly Green on today’s community connection.

Physical and Mental Health Forum is this Saturday, April 17th from 10 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Zoom and Facebook at PACDST.org.