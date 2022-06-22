PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – National pollinator week is here and McDonald Garden Center has all your needs to attract and grow butterflies. It’s super easy, fun and educational!

McDonald Garden Center

Two locations in Hampton Roads!

Independence Blvd and Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach

Garden Markets are coming!

Visit McDonaldGardenCenter.com and connect on social media

Pollinator Palooza is happening now through Sunday, June 26 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Butterfly tents are only sold at the Independence location.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by McDonald Garden Center