PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking to make a positive impact on your community as a law enforcement officer, the Chesapeake Police Department is looking for you! Master Police Recruiter, Dupree Foster, joined us to share more on their recruiting efforts.

Chesapeake Police Department

Call or text for more information on recruitment: 757-647-8458

JoinCPDnow.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Chesapeake Police Department.