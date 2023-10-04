PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News police department is hiring! They’re looking for motivated and qualified individuals who are seeking a solid and rewarding career. Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew joined HRS with the details about the new training academy, the diverse department, benefits and the one-day recruiting event for both officers and 911 dispatchers.

Newport News Police Department

One-day recruiting event for officers and 911 dispatchers at police headquarters

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

757-928-4150 or visit nnva.gov/recruit for more details

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Newport News Police Department.