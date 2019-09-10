Playing It Forward

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For children battling cancer, the chance to forget their treatment and play outside is a gift. The ROC Solid Foundation continues to give that gift over and over in Hampton Roads by building backyard play-sets for families who need a break from the all-consuming journey through cancer. ROC Solid is also building partnerships in the community like their relationship with Momac Brewing Company. Momac is throwing a fundraising bash for ROC Solid this weekend featuring activities for the whole family, and a craft brew just for the occasion.

And if you’d like to learn more about Roc Solid Foundation
visit ROCSOLIDFOUNDATION.org or call (757) 966-5500
They’re also on Facebook and Instagram.

HOPE is on tap at Momac Brewing Company Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
They’re at 3228 Academy Drive in Portsmouth.
Call (757) 383-9572 or visit MomacBrewing.com
You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram @MomacBrewing Company.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Momac Brewing Company

