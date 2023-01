PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now is the best time of year to plan your dream outdoor space. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined us with advice and a cool before and after plan from a recent backyard makeover.

Easton Outdoors

McGuire Place in Newport News

(757) 262 – 3232

easton-outdoors.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Easton Outdoors.