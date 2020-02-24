Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in sexual assault trial

Planning Your Big Day, In One Day!

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It may seem like you can do all of your bidding and booking on line, but Shena Dixon Mason and Regina Rose say there’s nothing like building a personal relationship to make sure the day of your dream comes true.

Showbride
Romancing Williamsburg Bridal Expo
Sunday, March 1
2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
DoubleTree by Hilton Williamsburg
50 Kingsmill Road, Williamsburg
For more information, visit SHOWBRIDE.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Showbride

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories