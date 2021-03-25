Planning For The Cost Of Senior Care

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kristi Annis, Executive Director for Commonwealth Senior Living, joined us on HRS to encourage families to approach the cost of senior living care the same way they might have thought about preparing to send someone off to college.

Annis said just like at other stages of our lives where we plan for living expenses, it’s important to know which programs, benefits and current assets could be used to offset the cost of the highest quality care.

Commonwealth Senior Living
Nine Communities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore
Visit CommonwealthSL.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***