Planning For The Cost Of Senior Care

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kristi Annis, Executive Director for Commonwealth Senior Living, joined us on HRS to encourage families to approach the cost of senior living care the same way they might have thought about preparing to send someone off to college.

Annis said just like at other stages of our lives where we plan for living expenses, it’s important to know which programs, benefits and current assets could be used to offset the cost of the highest quality care.

Commonwealth Senior Living

Nine Communities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore

Visit CommonwealthSL.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living