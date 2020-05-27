Planning for Peace of Mind

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney Kellam Parks says it is never too early to consider an estate plan, and it is always smart to re-evaluate important documents you may have put in place years ago. Parks Zeigler attorneys specialize in estates, wills, and trusts, and pride themselves on practical and economical service.

Parks Zeigler, PLLC

Attorneys at Law

Virginia Beach

(757) 453-7744

PZLaw.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Parks Zeigler, PLLC.

More From HRS!