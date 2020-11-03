Plan For a Vibrant Retirement!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Devonshire in Hampton prides itself on a being a community that is supportive and engaging for seniors looking to be independent, yet connected. Today Natalie Fox talked about what the staff and residents offer and enjoy!

The Devonshire
2220 Executive Drive in Hampton
Call (757) 330-3451 to schedule your tour or visit DevonshireSeniorLiving.com

