Pipe Restoration

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re dealing with slow drains and clogged pipes, you might be thinking the worst case scenario of a full yard excavation. You might find that with new technology and innovations, it doesn’t have to take a back-hoe to get those drains flowing.

Deborah Albero-Darata from Mr. Rooter Plumbing Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Chesapeake joined HRS with some easy solutions to your clogged pipe problems.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Chesapeake is offering “no-dig” pipe coating and patching technology, as well as free camera inspection service and free pipe rehabilitation estimates.

For more information, visit them online or give them a call at (757) 694-4625.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mr. Rooter Plumbing Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Chesapeake.

