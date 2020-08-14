PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Is water backing up in your sink or shower drain? Does the water bubble when you run the sink? You may have clogged or corroded pipes. Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Virginia Beach can help.
Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Virginia Beach
Learn more about Pipe Coating technology and all the other services
Call (757) 276-7393 or find them online at MrRooter.com/Virginia-Beach.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Virginia Beach.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Discovering Hampton Roads: F-14 Tomcat Monument
- Live Music Friday: Wé McDonald
- E-Learning Academy at the YMCA
- Call Before You Dig
- Pipe Coating Technology