PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How can a little white ball and the game of Ping Pong help the homeless? The answer is Ping Pong for Charity. Ken Lees and his team have raised thousands of dollars for the needy since starting Ping Pong for Charity in 2008 and after taking a year off due to the pandemic, the event is back this weekend.

Ping Pong for Charity Celebrity SlamFest and Tournament

This Friday & Saturday

All events hosted at JT’s Camp Grom in Virginia Beach

For tickets and information, visit PINGPONG.GIVES