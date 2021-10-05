Ping Pong for Charity

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How can a little white ball and the game of Ping Pong help the homeless? The answer is Ping Pong for Charity. Ken Lees and his team have raised thousands of dollars for the needy since starting Ping Pong for Charity in 2008 and after taking a year off due to the pandemic, the event is back this weekend.

Ping Pong for Charity Celebrity SlamFest and Tournament
This Friday & Saturday
All events hosted at JT’s Camp Grom in Virginia Beach
For tickets and information, visit PINGPONG.GIVES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter