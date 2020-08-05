PiN Ministry: People in Need

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There is never an easy time to be homeless — but summer heat, storms, and a pandemic has made this season especially difficult. Today, PIN ministry Founder and Director Dallas Stamper talked about what his organization is doing, and how you can help with this life-changing and life-saving mission.
PiN Ministry
1164 Millers Lane, Suite A in Virginia Beach
For more information on how to help, or if you need help, visit PiNministry.org
Call 757-962-3567
