PiN Ministry: People in Need

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There is never an easy time to be homeless — but summer heat, storms, and a pandemic has made this season especially difficult. Today, PIN ministry Founder and Director Dallas Stamper talked about what his organization is doing, and how you can help with this life-changing and life-saving mission.

PiN Ministry

1164 Millers Lane, Suite A in Virginia Beach

For more information on how to help, or if you need help, visit PiNministry.org

Call 757-962-3567

More From HRS!