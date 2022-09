PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kristie Prince Hale stopped by The Hampton Roads Show with tips on picking the perfect flooring for your home with the help of 50 Floor.

50 Floor

Don’t forget about monthly special offers:

September Special – Free Installation (restrictions apply)

Call 50 Floor to get started today (877) 50 FLOOR or (877)503-5667.

Or visit 50Floor.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.