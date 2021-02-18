Physician-Owned Patient Friendly Care

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You know it’s important to go to the doctor when you’re sick, but it’s even more important for your long term health and wellness to visit your primary care physician regularly.

This spring, TPMG is expanding in Virginia Beach to provide more access to quality primary care and specialists. TPMG Southside Medical Director, Dr. Mark Winters joined us with the details.

TPMG Primary Care
Specialty physicians and advance practice clinicians are throughout Hampton Roads and Southeastern Virginia… with more coming to Virginia Beach.
Find a provider near you at MYTPMG.com and connect on Facebook @tidewaterphysicians.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by TPMG.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***