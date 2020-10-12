Photographer Rickie Recardo Wants To Share His Vision

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you have a special occasion coming up, or are experiencing an ordinary moment in an extraordinary way, Rickie Recardo Sumler wants to help preserve life’s large and small moments.
Today he talked about how his quote “Through My Lens Is How I See The World” applies to every client, image, and subject he is tasked with capturing in a single frame.
Rickie Recardo Photography
733 Thimble Shoals Blvd Suite 214
Newport News
(757) 528-1426
RickieRecardoPhotography.com
Connect on Facebook & Instagram
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Rickie Recardo Photography
