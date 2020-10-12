Photographer Rickie Recardo Wants To Share His Vision

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you have a special occasion coming up, or are experiencing an ordinary moment in an extraordinary way, Rickie Recardo Sumler wants to help preserve life’s large and small moments.

Today he talked about how his quote “Through My Lens Is How I See The World” applies to every client, image, and subject he is tasked with capturing in a single frame.

Rickie Recardo Photography
733 Thimble Shoals Blvd Suite 214
Newport News
(757) 528-1426
RickieRecardoPhotography.com
Connect on Facebook & Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Rickie Recardo Photography

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***