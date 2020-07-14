Pharrell’s Non-Profit Launches ‘Summer of Innovation’ Program for Youth

1  of  2
Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is no stranger to philanthropy, especially when it comes to serving kids and focusing on education. His former non-profit, From One Hand To AnOTHER, hosted Summer Camps for a decade right here in Hampton Roads. 

Grammy Award-Winning Producer has launched a new social venture, YELLOW, a nonprofit dedicated to evening the odds for kids through education. This summer, they’ve launched their first initiative, the Summer of Innovation.

To find register for summer of innovation, visit summerofinnovation.org. Remember, the deadline to submit your pitch is August 7th. You can also follow Team Yellow on social media.

Facebook: @teamyelloworg Instagram: @team_yellow Twitter: @yelloworg

