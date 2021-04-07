Petal Powered Gardening

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The warmer temps and consecutive days without rain, has a lot of us ready to get in the garden! This is a great week to do just that thanks to the Petal Power Sales Event coming to McDonald Garden Center this weekend! Garden Guru, Mike Westphal joined us with the details.

Petal Power
Friday-Tuesday, April 9-13
A five-day sales event!

McDonald Garden Center
Two locations in Hampton Roads.
In Virginia Beach
Independence Blvd and Great Neck Road
And garden markets are opening across Hampton Roads
Visit McDonaldGardenCenter.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by McDonald Garden Center.

