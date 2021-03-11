Pet Pals: Miss Mama Murpo and Tom Tom

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We have two Pet Pals of the Week.

First we have Miss Mama Murpo. She’s 2-years-old and she might seem a little shy, but she’ll be your best friend in no time.

Also we have Tom Tom. He’s 6-years-old and looking for a home where he can be his best playful self.

If you’d like to meet him and Miss Mama Murpo and Tom T, get in touch with the folks at Chesapeake Humane Society at by calling (757) 546-5355 or visit ChesapeakeHumane.org to fill out an adoption application.

