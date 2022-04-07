PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pals of the Week are Blondie and Mama!

They are a mother/daughter duo who have spent their entire lives together and are looking for a home where they can enjoy their retirement side by side. Blondie is 12-years-old and Mama is 15.

These sweet Turkish Angoras would love a quiet home without children or dogs to relax with their humans.

If you would like to make them a part of your family, get in touch with the Virginia Beach SPCA at (757) 427-0070 or vbspca.com.

