PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pals of the Week are Blondie and Mama!
They are a mother/daughter duo who have spent their entire lives together and are looking for a home where they can enjoy their retirement side by side. Blondie is 12-years-old and Mama is 15.
These sweet Turkish Angoras would love a quiet home without children or dogs to relax with their humans.
If you would like to make them a part of your family, get in touch with the Virginia Beach SPCA at (757) 427-0070 or vbspca.com.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Subaru.