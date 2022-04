PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Bam Bam and his buddy Moo Moo are a fun-loving duo who cannot imagine being separated. They are best friends and siblings. They snuggle, play and go on walks together.

Moo Moo is a big softy and she counts on Bam Bam to make her feel safe.

Get in touch with the folks at the Chesapeake Humane Society by calling (757) 546-5355 or visiting chesapeakehumane.org.

