Pet Pal: Waylen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This two-year-old boy is very proud of all the basic obedience commands he’s learned and is ready to come home and be your best listener! The folks at Norfolk SPCA tell us Waylen loves to chase toys and would do best in a home with older children and without cats. He may need corrective surgery for hip dysplasia in the future, but the Norfolk SPCA “Hope Fund” can help with expenses.

Norfolk SPCA

If you’d like to meet Waylen and see just how much love he has to give, get in touch with the folks at the Norfolk SPCA at (757) 622-3319 or visit NorfolkSPCA.org.

