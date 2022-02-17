Pet Pal: Watson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Watson who is a three-year-old English Coonhound. Watson is a very sweet and gentle guy. He loves to play with tennis balls and will even bring them back to you!

He enjoys spending time outdoors with people and other dogs. He’s looking for an active family who can give him the exercise and attention he needs.

If you would like to make Watson a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at the Suffolk Animal Care Center at (757) 514-7855 or visit suffolkva.us.

