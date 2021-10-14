Pet Pal: Vidalia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Vidalia! She is a five-year-old mix with endless amounts of love to offer her future family.

Vidalia loves to go on walks, splash in the water and hang around with her favorite people. She knows some basic commands and loves to show them off to anyone who asks especially when there are treats involved.

She’s been at the shelter since February… that’s a long time for this sweet girl to wait for her forever family. And what’s even sweeter, a local business has sponsored her adoption fee to help her find a home.

For more information, follow up with Heritage Humane Society online or via phone 757-221-0150. They can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

